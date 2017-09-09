Man killed in construction sweeper wreck in Rusk County

A man was killed after a wreck involving a construction sweeper Friday afternoon.

According to DPS, at approximately 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-259 in Rusk County ten miles North of the city of Henderson.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2009 Freightliner truck-tractor with a towed semi-trailer driven by Fernando Gomez Gonzales, 34, of Gladewater, was traveling north on US-259 in the left inside lane. A 2005 Vermeer construction sweeper driven by Tyler J Russell, 21 of Winona, MO, was traveling north on US-259 in the right outside lane, sweeping the roadway.

The driver of the sweeper turned into the left inside travel lane in front of the truck tractor when the crash happened. Russell was ejected from the sweeper machine. He was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler where he later died of his injuries. He was pronounced by Judge Meredith.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.