Suspect in Rusk County manhunt, wanted for sexual assault of child, burglary, still at large

By 

Stephanie Frazier

Published 5h at 10:19 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES

Rusk County, DPS involved in search for suspect connected to pursuit that ended in Kilgore
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a search for a suspect in Rusk County.
By 

KLTV Digital Media Staff

October 22
Beto O’Rourke to be in Tyler Thursday
According to a Facebook post from Tyler with Beto, the event will be held at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church located at 2502 North Broadway from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 25.
By 

KLTV Digital Media Staff

October 22
Man suspected of injuring 7-year-old in hit-and-run turns himself in
A man who allegedly struck a 7-year old with his vehicle and then fled the scene has turned himself in to police.
By 

Christian Terry

October 22
Titus County homeowner foils burglary, holds suspect at gunpoint

Vernon Gildon, 29, of Omaha was arrested by Titus County Sheriff's Office deputies for aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.
By 

KLTV Digital Media Staff

October 22
Longview Public Library holding Harry Potter Escape Room

According to a Facebook post, participants may sign up for a 30-minute time slot on November 9 and 10 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
By 

Christian Terry

October 22
  Active search called off in Kilgore for suspect who fled from officers
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and nice. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s
  Gladewater women’s rehab facility needing help

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Titanic II ship to set sail in 2022

The Titanic II will be a replica of the original ship, but with better safety features.
By 

Ed Payne

October 22
Girl, 5, mistakes bride for Cinderella

Some say a woman is most beautiful on her wedding day. But imagine being mistaken for a real-life Disney princess.That's what happened to Olivia Spark when 5-year-old Layla Lester saw her taking her wedding photos in a New York park.
October 22

SPORTS

Tenaha, Garrison preparing for crucial 11-2A DI Showdown

By 

Caleb Beames

Published 5h at 9:53 PM
ESPN: Dallas Cowboys to trade for Raiders' Amari Cooper

By 

KLTV Digital Media Staff

October 22
Keke Coutee goes down with injury in Texans win

By 

Caleb Beames

October 21
Lovelady, Grapeland ready for big 2A showdown

By 

Caleb Beames

October 18
SFA Track team raising money for coaches’ son with rare disease

The SFA Track team is hosting a fundraiser for one of the smallest fans.
October 18