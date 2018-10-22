Skip to content
Suspect in Rusk County manhunt, wanted for sexual assault of child, burglary, still at large
By
Stephanie Frazier
Published 5h at 10:19 PM
City of Jacksonville combats illegal dumping with new surveillance camera loaner program
By
Cinnamon Cornell
Published October 22, 2018 at 6:18 PM
Man suspected of injuring 7-year-old in hit-and-run turns himself in
By
Christian Terry
Published October 22, 2018 at 2:08 PM
Affidavit: Texas man arrested for plan to murder, cannibalize girl
By
Stephanie Frazier
Published October 22, 2018 at 4:46 PM
Tyler boy pulls tooth with RC car, says popular YouTubers inspired him
By
Jeff Wright
Published October 22, 2018 at 10:55 AM
WATCH LIVE: East Texas Now
Published October 22, 2018 at 10:55 AM
Upgrades coming to Buckner Park in City of Jacksonville
By
Cinnamon Cornell
Published October 22, 2018 at 6:24 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Rusk County, DPS involved in search for suspect connected to pursuit that ended in Kilgore
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a search for a suspect in Rusk County.
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
October 22
October 22
Beto O’Rourke to be in Tyler Thursday
According to a Facebook post from Tyler with Beto, the event will be held at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church located at 2502 North Broadway from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 25.
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
October 22
October 22
Man suspected of injuring 7-year-old in hit-and-run turns himself in
A man who allegedly struck a 7-year old with his vehicle and then fled the scene has turned himself in to police.
By
Christian Terry
October 22
October 22
Crews responding to house fire in Flint
By
Dorothy Sedovic
Cajun Navy Supply holding Hurricane Michael relief drive
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tyler boy pulls tooth with RC car, says popular YouTubers inspired him
By
Jeff Wright
Titus County homeowner foils burglary, holds suspect at gunpoint
Vernon Gildon, 29, of Omaha was arrested by Titus County Sheriff's Office deputies for aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
October 22
October 22
Longview Public Library holding Harry Potter Escape Room
According to a Facebook post, participants may sign up for a 30-minute time slot on November 9 and 10 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
By
Christian Terry
October 22
October 22
Active search called off in Kilgore for suspect who fled from officers
By
Dorothy Sedovic
Published October 22, 2018 at 9:45 AM
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and nice. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s
By
Katie Vossler
Published October 22, 2018 at 5:48 AM
Gladewater women’s rehab facility needing help
By
Bob Hallmark
Published October 21, 2018 at 11:37 PM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Police arrest naked man watching porn in stranger’s apartment
Published 54m at 2:49 AM
Couple accused of keeping child locked in basement for months
Published 3h at 12:09 AM
FDA considers new pill form of powerful opioid, despite warnings and history of unintended consequences
By
Jonathan Raymond
Published October 22, 2018 at 8:54 PM
Titanic II ship to set sail in 2022
The Titanic II will be a replica of the original ship, but with better safety features.
By
Ed Payne
October 22
October 22
Girl, 5, mistakes bride for Cinderella
Some say a woman is most beautiful on her wedding day. But imagine being mistaken for a real-life Disney princess.That's what happened to Olivia Spark when 5-year-old Layla Lester saw her taking her wedding photos in a New York park.
October 22
October 22
SPORTS
Tenaha, Garrison preparing for crucial 11-2A DI Showdown
The 2A classification in East Texas is giving fans another big showdown Friday night.
By
Caleb Beames
Published 5h at 9:53 PM
ESPN: Dallas Cowboys to trade for Raiders' Amari Cooper
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
October 22
October 22
Keke Coutee goes down with injury in Texans win
By
Caleb Beames
October 21
October 21
Lovelady, Grapeland ready for big 2A showdown
By
Caleb Beames
October 18
October 18
SFA Track team raising money for coaches’ son with rare disease
The SFA Track team is hosting a fundraiser for one of the smallest fans.
October 18
October 18
Clean Brew: Your Laundry and Coffee Destination
Urban Air Adventure Park Leaps Into Tyler
Slow Down and Enjoy RITUAL
Old Iron Creamery
EDUCATION
Rusk Co. Sheriffs Office gives kids a chance to ask questions about crime ridden world
U-T Tyler professors explain ‘science’ behind state wide political poll
By
KISD tries district-wide student motivational technique-and they say it’s working
By
Jamey Boyum
Kilgore College shows off new Faculty Innovation Center with open house
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Ceremony marks opening of new dorms at Jarvis Christian College
By
Christian Terry
HEALTH
Dr. Ed: Using social media predict depression
By
CHRISTUS expands Medicare Generations plan area
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Local pharmacists react to President Trump’s new legislation
By
Cinnamon Cornell
Dr. Ed: Vitamin A
By
Dr. Ed: Breast cancer recurrence research
By
NATIONAL
Police arrest naked man watching porn in stranger’s apartment
By
Couple accused of keeping child locked in basement for months
By
Is transgender in danger of being erased?
EDITORIAL
Better East Texas: Tobacco
Better East Texas: Corrupt Government
Better East Texas: Texans and Tabacco
Better East Texas: Express your political opinion by voting, not arguing