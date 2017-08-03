Marshall sex assault suspect arrested in Dallas

A suspect in a Marshall sex assault case is now in custody in Dallas.

According to Dallas County judicial records, Kameron Maxfield, 22, of Marshall, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on July 31. Maxfield has a warrant out of Marshall for a charge of sexual assault by force.

He was arrested after evading arrest.

Maxfield is charged with bond forfeiture for failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on bonds totaling $3,000.

