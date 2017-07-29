Officials investigating after three shot, two dead in Panola County

Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two dead and another injured.

KSLA in Shreveport reports that the incident happened Friday evening in the community of Panola, west of Bethany, as confirmed by Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake. Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A facebook post from the Panola County Sheriff's Office states:

"In regards to an incident worked in Panola County at about 8:45 pm on July 28th, our office received a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired on a private road near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany. The caller reported he thought the shooters were still in the trailer house. Two Panola County Sheriff's Deputies responded and found two people lying in front of the trailer house on the ground. When an additional officer arrived he covered the door and windows of the trailer house while the other two officers dragged the victims out of the potential line of fire. Responding medical personnel were advised not to come directly to the scene until the trailer house was secure. When additional deputies arrived they entered the trailer house to ascertain if the shooters were still there. After a complete search it was discovered there were no shooters in the house, however, officers discovered the body of a white male lying face down in the living room with at least two gunshots wounds. Medical personnel were then permitted on the scene and determined one of the victims found outside was still alive and the other deceased. Air ambulance was called and the victim was flown to LSU Shreveport. Numerous shell casings were discovered on the ground in front of the trailer house. A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway of the residence in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan. Investigators processed the scene while another investigator went to the hospital. He was unable to interview the surviving victim, as he was in surgery. An attempt will be made to interview him today when he is able to talk. Hopefully, he can provide a description of the shooters. The identity of the two deceased and the one surviving victim are being withheld pending proper notification of next of kin.

The suspects are not believed to still be in this area."

Officials say those who live in the area do not need to be worried about their safety.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they are available.

