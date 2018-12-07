Tyler Police investigating overnight shooting death

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating a ‘suspicious’ shooting death Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Summit Avenue, near the intersection with Hillsboro Street, sometime before 3:00 a.m.
An unidentified male, 32, was found in the doorway of the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield.
Tyler Police Department detectives have arrived at the scene.
Additional information about the deceased individual or any possible suspects were not available.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Tyler Police at (903) 531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and tune in to Good Morning East Texas at 4:30 a.m.
