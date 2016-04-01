Contact Us

Want to contact KLTV 7? Here’s how you can get in touch.
Email the newsroom at news@kltv.com.
As a service to the community, KLTV will give station tours to small school groups and community groups. Individual tours are not available.
Tours are not available on station holidays – New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (and the Friday after), Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.
KLTV reserves the right to cancel any tour at any time. Please send tour requests to Austin Sandy, asandy@kltv.com.
Please include your name, phone number, group name, number in your group, and preferred tour time and date.
- Pat Stacey, VP/General Manager - pstacey@kltv.com
- Misty Wages, General Sales Manager - mwages@kltv.com
- Kim Rivers, Local Sales Manager - krivers@kltv.com
- Stephen Rainwater, Digital Sales Manager - srainwater@kltv.com
- Joe Terrell, News Director - joeterrell@kltv.com
- Steve Magee, Director of Technology - smagee@kltv.com
- Scott Stilley, Marketing Director - sstilley@kltv.com
- Austin Sandy, Audience Development & Brand Manager - asandy@kltv.com
- Mark Scirto, Chief Meteorologist - mscirto@kltv.com