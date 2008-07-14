Balloon Race Ends With Winner Take All Final

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A big finish caps off a highly successful return of an East Texas signature event.

Awards were given out Sunday to the top scorers in the 30th annual Great Texas Balloon Race. 15 racers actually finished "in the money."

The top scorer, first overall, went to Kentucky pilot Nick Bonner, who won $5,000 dollars. After being canceled last year because of heavy rains, organizers say the balloon race has made a huge comeback this year. Final numbers have not been released yet, but organizers believe they had near record crowds for the three day event.