Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Balloon Race Ends With Winner Take All Final

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 14, 2008 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2008 at 10:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A big finish caps off a highly successful return of an East Texas signature event.

Awards were given out Sunday to the top scorers in the 30th annual Great Texas Balloon Race. 15 racers actually finished "in the money."

The top scorer, first overall, went to Kentucky pilot Nick Bonner, who won $5,000 dollars. After being canceled last year because of heavy rains, organizers say the balloon race has made a huge comeback this year. Final numbers have not been released yet, but organizers believe they had near record crowds for the three day event.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition