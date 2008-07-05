Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Balloon Race Also Featuring Rides In WWII Fighter Plane

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 4, 2008 at 8:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A unique flight experience is being offered during the upcoming Great Texas Balloon Race that promises to thrill passengers.

30 tickets still remain for a chance to fly in a vintage WWII T-6 fighter aircraft, which will be held at the upcoming Great Texas Balloon Race.

Originally a training aircraft, those who go up will get a chance to see what it was like to fly in a WWII warbird.

"It brings back a lot of memories, it may not be the most comfortable plane in the world and it may not be the most exotic airplane in the world, but it gives you that seat of the pants thrill that only a pilot can experience," said Lt. Colonel Richard Furman, the Balloon Race Director.

There will be a T-6 flyover demonstration at the Balloon Race, and four people will be selected for flights.

For ticket information, you can call (903) 757-5049.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition