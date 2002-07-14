Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Balloon Race Bounces Back after Cancelled Key Grab

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2002 at 3:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The weather didn’t cooperate for the scheduled key grab and target competition at the balloon grounds today.

Apparently not enough reason to keep crowds away as East Texans and visitors still took in the attractions at the Great Texas Balloon Race.

A heavy blanket of fog covered the East Texas Regional Airport Saturday morning and grounded pilots from making their run at the target competition worth 9-thousand dollars in prize money. But pilots and crews didn't want the thousands of fans who showed up to go away empty handed so they staged a little show of their own by inflating dozens of balloons in front of a very thankful audience.

The race and key grab has been rescheduled for Sunday morning.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition