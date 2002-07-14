Balloon Race Bounces Back after Cancelled Key Grab

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The weather didn’t cooperate for the scheduled key grab and target competition at the balloon grounds today.

Apparently not enough reason to keep crowds away as East Texans and visitors still took in the attractions at the Great Texas Balloon Race.

A heavy blanket of fog covered the East Texas Regional Airport Saturday morning and grounded pilots from making their run at the target competition worth 9-thousand dollars in prize money. But pilots and crews didn't want the thousands of fans who showed up to go away empty handed so they staged a little show of their own by inflating dozens of balloons in front of a very thankful audience.

The race and key grab has been rescheduled for Sunday morning.