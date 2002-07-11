Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Great Texas Balloon Race generates money for Longview

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2002 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 11, 2002 at 3:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The coming of summer means the skies of Gregg County will soon be filled with hot air balloons and  businesses will get much needed tourist dollars.   

The 25th annual Great Texas Balloon Race gets underway Thursday, and as always, big crowds are expected.

The event brings thousands of visitors and generates thousands of dollars in revenue for local businesses.

Hotels and motels are already near capacity, and for many in service oriented businesses, it’s a welcomed boom.   

Over 80 balloons of all shapes and sizes will be participating in this year’s event.

The festivities begin on Friday morning with a shape and special shape competition at 6:30 in the morning.

The opening ceremonies and evening glow start at 8:15 at night.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition