Great Texas Balloon Race Receives Donation

By Cathryn Khalil
Published: Jun. 13, 2008 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2008 at 1:44 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A big east Texas summer attraction that was cancelled last year has gotten a shot in the arm today from the city of Longview.

Thursday, Mayor Jay Dean presented a check donation of $10,000 to representatives of the Great Texas Balloon Race to help the event cover costs for entertainment.

The event draws thousands of tourists to Gregg County each year, but was cancelled last year because of too much rain.

The donation matches Gregg County’s donation made in April. The great Texas balloon race will be held July 11th through the 13th.

