2007 Great Texas Balloon Race canceled for first time in history due to weather

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The 2007 Great Texas Balloon Race, scheduled for July 13th- 15th has been canceled due to a major weather issue. This decision was made in conjunction with the East Texas Regional Airport staff.

Due to the heavy rainfall this has become a safety issue as well as an issue for airport property. Lots of deliberation has gone into making this very difficult decision, including the possibility of moving this event to other locations. The saturation has been the main factor with the forecasted weather not improving. We have received historic amounts of rain. In the 29 years of this event, we have never had to cancel due to weather conditions.

Tammy Skinner~ 2007 Chair Of This Event