Exhibit remembers Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

Scott Lieberman's photo of Columbia breaking apart over East Texas.
By Tracy Watler
Published: Feb. 1, 2007 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2007 at 12:06 AM CST
(KLTV) - Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia disaster. In remembrance, photographer Scott Lieberman’s photos from the shuttle’s re-entry, are on display in Longview. Also there, are photos taken by local photographer Tammy Cromer-Campbell.

“Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia Exhibit” is on display until April 14. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. It’s at the TCC Photo Gallery in Longview.

Tracy Watler/Reporting: tracy@kltv.com

