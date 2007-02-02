Exhibit remembers Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

(KLTV) - Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia disaster. In remembrance, photographer Scott Lieberman’s photos from the shuttle’s re-entry, are on display in Longview. Also there, are photos taken by local photographer Tammy Cromer-Campbell.

“Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia Exhibit” is on display until April 14. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. It’s at the TCC Photo Gallery in Longview.

