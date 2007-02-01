Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas remembers Space Shuttle Columbia 4 years later

In memory of Space Shuttle Columbia thousands of flowers are placed at Johnson Space Center
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2007 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 1, 2007 at 9:28 PM CST
(KLTV) - Today marks the four year anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster.  All seven crewmembers died when Columbia broke up during re-entry. Most of the debris fell across East Texas that day.

The Columbia Crew
One Tyler cardiologist witnessed Columbia's re-entry and captured images seen worldwide. As a part of the fourth anniversary You can see Scott Lieberman's photos on exhibit until April 14-th at the T-C-C Photo Gallery... Located on Center Street in Longview.

Scott Lieberman's photo of Columbia breaking apart over East Texas.
Take a look back at the stories that made headlines in the days that followed the Columbia Disaster.

January 16, 2003 Columbia takes off at Launch Pad 39-A
