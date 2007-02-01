East Texas remembers Space Shuttle Columbia 4 years later

(KLTV) - Today marks the four year anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster. All seven crewmembers died when Columbia broke up during re-entry. Most of the debris fell across East Texas that day.

The Columbia Crew

One Tyler cardiologist witnessed Columbia's re-entry and captured images seen worldwide. As a part of the fourth anniversary You can see Scott Lieberman's photos on exhibit until April 14-th at the T-C-C Photo Gallery... Located on Center Street in Longview.

Scott Lieberman's photo of Columbia breaking apart over East Texas.

Take a look back at the stories that made headlines in the days that followed the Columbia Disaster.