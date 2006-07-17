28th annual Great Texas Balloon Race Closes

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The sights and sounds of the 28th annual Great Texas Balloon Race thrilled big crowds at the East Texas Regional Airport over the last three days, and today many were thrilled at a rare occurrence at the marque event of the race: the key grab.

Visitors from all over the country have thrilled at the sight of balloon filled skies over the past three days. Some experienced ballooning for the first time.

"Oh, it's just exciting to see them go up and I like the pretty colors of all the balloons. It's beautiful. I love it," said Lake Charles, LA visitor Felicia Brussard.

The final run for the money by balloon pilots made a bit of history for a cheering crowd, as for the first time in the current scoring system, two flyers were able to hit the bull's eye.

"We just love coming watching the balloons come in. We love the contest. That's probably our favorite part. It's fun," said Longview visitor Kim Russell.

The reception from the crowds was even more so appreciated by the pilots who come back year after year.

"I guess I just like coming up here. We've always had fun when we come and there's no reason not to," said Austin pilot Sam Edwards.

In their last gathering, pilots came together for the awards ceremony held at the VIP tent, to deal out checks for the winners. Top, prize-winning pilots were Nick Donner of Kentucky with more than $10,000 and Kevin Flanagan of Arizona with more than $5,000.

Both scored bulls-eyes on the ring toss. Organizers say it was one of the most successful races they've ever held.

"We did tremendous this year. Every hotel room in town was full, which is great for the economy in our city. We had so many people out here with the bands we brought in. The sponsors and the volunteers are what make this happen. We couldn't do it without their dollars. This is the 28th year have done this," said 2007 race chairman Tammy Skinner.

Race officials say a record crowd attended Saturday’s events.