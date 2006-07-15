Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Great Texas Balloon Race holds traditional Longview fly-over

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2006 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2006 at 8:29 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, (KLTV) - The skies over Longview were filled this morning with the bright colors and designs of hot air balloons.

The Great Texas Balloon Race kicked off with the annual “fly-over” around 7:00 Friday morning.

More than 70 pilots took part, traveling west to east across the city.

This is also the first leg of the “target competition” where pilots try to rack- up overall points by throwing markers at targets placed along their “flight path”.

