Great Texas Balloon Race holds traditional Longview fly-over
Published: Jul. 14, 2006 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2006 at 8:29 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, (KLTV) - The skies over Longview were filled this morning with the bright colors and designs of hot air balloons.
The Great Texas Balloon Race kicked off with the annual “fly-over” around 7:00 Friday morning.
More than 70 pilots took part, traveling west to east across the city.
This is also the first leg of the “target competition” where pilots try to rack- up overall points by throwing markers at targets placed along their “flight path”.