Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Proud Of East Texas: Columbia Balloon Facility

By Joan Hallmark
Published: Mar. 3, 2006 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 6, 2006 at 12:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility, located just outside of Palestine, is one of the best-kept secrets in East Texas. Sponsored by NASA, the facility was moved to Palestine in 1961, and is the launch site for world class scientific research and the center for balloon launches around the world.

The balloons, made from material as thin as a trash bag, but as big as the Astrodome, are inflated with helium and launched on journeys to the edge of space. The data gathering and scientific experiments they carry out, can be accomplished at a fraction of the cost of rockets and space shuttle launches.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

FILE - Flags are planted at the Astronaut Tree Grove at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston...
NASA to observe Shuttle Columbia 20th anniversary at Houston’s Johnson Space Center
Candles were lit and music was played to honor the two students.
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash
This is one of the only remaining LeTourneau homes that a California resident is working to...
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
Parks aren’t just for play. They’re for learning as well.
Longview prepares debut of ‘learning trails’ at city parks
Candles were lit and music was played to honor the two students.
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash