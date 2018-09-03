At A Glance: The People’s Republic of China

NATIONAL SYMBOLS: Dragon, Giant Panda; National Colors: red, yellow; National Anthem: "Yiyongjun Jinxingqu" (The March of the Volunteers); Flag description: red with a large yellow five-pointed star and four smaller yellow five-pointed stars (arranged in a vertical arc toward the middle of the flag) in the upper hoist-side corner; the color red represents revolution, while the stars symbolize the four social classes - the working class, the peasantry, the urban petty bourgeoisie, and the national bourgeoisie (capitalists) - united under the Communist Party of China.