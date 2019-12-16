Famous ‘Tea Room’ Teacakes by Chef David Wallace

(KLTV/KTRE) - Chef David's most requested recipe is no doubt for a little sugar cookie that is called a tea cake. It is light, crisp, and not to sweet. The cookie melts in your mouth. The version being demonstrated on air is for a small half batch. Don't be fooled, you will still get a yield of about 5 dozen cookies. The recipe is easy to double or even triple and you might want to do exactly that. They are so good! They are also very easy and economical.