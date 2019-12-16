Famous ‘Tea Room’ Teacakes by Chef David Wallace

(KLTV/KTRE) - Chef David's most requested recipe is no doubt for a little sugar cookie that is called a tea cake. It is light, crisp, and not to sweet. The cookie melts in your mouth. The version being demonstrated on air is for a small half batch. Don't be fooled, you will still get a yield of about 5 dozen cookies. The recipe is easy to double or even triple and you might want to do exactly that. They are so good! They are also very easy and economical.
FAMOUS TEA ROOM TEA CAKES
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup(one stick) margarine or butter
1/2 cup liquid vegetable oil
1/2 cup granulated white sugar
1/2 cup powder sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a large bowl or mixer, cream all of the preceding ingredients until light and fluffy.
Next, add all the following dry ingredients:
Mix until well incorporated. Dough will not be a very stiff mixture.
2 cups all purpose flour (do not use self rising flour) + 1/4 teaspoon salt + 1 teaspoon baking soda whisked together.
I am using a pastry bag to pipe dough on to parchment paper-lined sheet pan. You can chill dough, then roll little balls of dough.
You need to flatten each ball of dough slightly with a flat bottomed glass, that you oiled and dipped in granulated sugar.
Dip the glass in sugar, slightly flatten the cookie, dip the glass in sugar, flatten next cookie, and keep repeating.
Bake tea cakes at 350 degrees, until lightly browned. About 11-12 minutes. Let cookies completely cool before covering or storing.