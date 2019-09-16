Chili rellenos-inspired skillet dip by Mama Steph

Heat oven to 350. Spray skillet with cooking spray. Cook chorizo until bubbling and done, about 5 minutes over medium heat. Drain on a plate covered in paper towels. In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese and taco seasoning, and then spread into the skillet. Top with the enchilada sauce, and then with the chorizo. Top with the cheese, and add the green chiles over the top of everything. Bake until bubbly and hot, about 15 minutes.