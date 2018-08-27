KLTV’s Lane Luckie selected as fellow for East-West Center journalist exchange in China

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie has been selected to travel to China this Fall to explore the current issues related to the important bilateral relationship between the world's two largest economies.
As a fellow of the East-West Center's China-United States Journalist Exchange, Luckie will travel to Asia September 7-21.
"As changes in U.S. trade policy appear to be keeping the world on its toes, I'll be observing the direct impact on relations with one of America's most important trade partners," Luckie said.
With a theme on "Business and Trade: Opportunities and Challenges," the program will provide opportunities for journalists to explore the current issues related to the countries' evolving trade relationship under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and President Xi Jinping. With China ranked as America's largest goods trading partner and America being the top destination for Chinese exports, the immense volume of trade between the two countries generates continued conflicts. Meetings will focus on business and trade relating to current trade friction/imbalance/threats, and trade and investment policies between the two countries. The journalists will also get a firsthand look at a wide range of topics that include US-China relations; economic growth and challenges in each country; stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region; and current social, cultural and political issues in China and the United States.
The 2018 exchange will take six Chinese participants to the United States and six U.S. participants to China and Hong Kong to meet with government officials, business leaders, academics, journalists, non-governmental organizations and other members of the Chinese and American communities.
Following these group study tours, all of the Chinese and American journalists will meet at East-West Center Washington for a one-day dialogue to share their travel experiences and new perspectives; and to exchange opinions on how media coverage of each country and the US-China relationship can be improved.
Established by the U.S. Congress in 1960, the East-West Center serves as a resource for information and analysis on critical issues of common concern, bringing people together to exchange views, build expertise, and develop policy options.
"While, I know this will be an experience of a lifetime, I plan to take our audiences along for this learning opportunity," Luckie said. "I hope this will ultimately encourage our viewers to embrace cultural differences in their own communities for the benefit of all."
