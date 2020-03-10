(KLTV/KTRE) - This week’s wonderful recipe will give you another supper idea to have in your weeknight arsenal. It’s unique and truly delicious! Plums will be in season in no time, so save this recipe!
Mama Steph's plum-perfect pork chops
Ingredients:
1 pound to 1 1/2 pounds thin pork chops (or use a pork tenderloin, sliced thin) 4 fresh red plums, quartered 1 jalapeno (seeded if you don't want heat, or omit it if you prefer) 1 large red onion, peeled and thinly sliced 1/4 cup balsamic or red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon butter 2 tablespoons olive oil salt
Method:
1. Salt both sides of the pork chops. Heat oil and butter in pan over medium to medium high heat in large skillet. Add the pork, and brown on both sides. Remove to a platter.
2. Add the sliced onion, jalapeno, and plums to the pan, and turn heat down to low-medium. Now you're going to caramelize the fruit and vegetables; the key is "low and slow." You can't let the pan get too hot, or it'll burn the sugars in the plums. Keep temperature closer to low than to medium, push things around frequently to avoid scorching.
3. After about 20 minutes, add the vinegar to the pan, and bring to a simmer. Add the meat back into the pan and allow it to heat through.
4. When ready to serve, consider using grits, as they are a great accompaniment to this. I'd place the meat right on the grits, then add some onion and plum mixture. You can do this with rice or mashed potatoes, too, of course.
Enjoy!