Pan-roasted chicken thighs with spicy blueberry sauce by Mama Steph

For the chicken: Pour a couple of tablespoons of oil in a large skillet set over medium-high heat. Let pan get hot (not to smoking point; keep an eye on it!) and then add thighs to the pan. Sprinkle each with poultry seasoning, and salt and pepper. Allow to brown for about 3 minutes, then turn. Sprinkle the other side with seasonings, turn heat down to medium, and cook chicken until no longer pink in center. For my boneless/skinless thighs, this took about 8 minutes.