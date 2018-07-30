Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Finale held for Great Texas Balloon Race

Finale held for Great Texas Balloon Race
By Bob Hallmark
Updated: Jul. 29, 2018 at 10:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A final day of competition in an East Texas balloon event turned out to be the best and most exciting day with a dozen pilots within reach of winning it all.

The final day of the Great Texas balloon race was a scramble to score points and gave some thrilling moments to the fans.

From the breakout meeting in the morning, pilots jockeyed for the best positions with changing winds, to put them in scoring position.

"A couple of meters in one direction or another could cost you several hundred points in this race. Very competitive field you got some of the best in the world here. If you're in the mix of all the balloons you should be good to go," said pilot Daniel Liberti of South Dakota.

"It was one of the epic days of hot air balloon competition, we had great winds," says Nevada pilot Jonathan Wright.

As pilots came to the scoring areas, the targets became littered with scoring markers

."When I came to the first target which is at the pole, there were red baggies everywhere. All around the pole. Same way with target 2 and target 3," says Longview pilot Bill Adler.

"We knew who was ahead of us, and we know how they're doing on their targets so you know if, you've done better," says balloon crew member Karen Maines.

In a long shot that thrilled the crowd at East Texas regional airport, pilot Brandon Heavin threw from 25 feet away, and ringed the pole, for a 5-thousand dollar prize.

First round leaders began to drop, and a pack of pilots swooped in looking to take the top spot.

"We picked a good line to start from have a beautiful wind.

Got caught over the top of another balloon had to bounce my baggie off him. 2 and a half meter score.

It's phenomenal," Wright says.

The overall winner of the Great Texas balloon race this year was Arizona pilot Gary Cass, who won the $75-hundred dollar first prize.

In the 'all Texas competition' category, race founder Dr. Bill Bussey took second place.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition