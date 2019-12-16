5-ingredient crock pot sangria for holiday celebrations (plus a faux sangria!)

(KLTV/KTRE) - On the 5th day of Christmas recipes, we’d like to share a recipe for a warm, fruity sangria for the holidays by our friends at The East Texas Weekend! Click here to see the video to learn how to make this warm treat.
If you don’t want your sangria warmed, or maybe you can’t have alcohol, Mama Steph has you covered with this delicious faux sangria! Check it out below:
When you’re in the mood for something different and delicious to sip, try this delicious faux sangria! No alcohol involved in this refreshing drink, making it family-friendly and safe for pregnant moms.
Refreshing faux sangria by Mama Steph
2 liter bottle ginger ale, regular or diet (may not need it all) 2 cups fruit juice (white or red grape, cranberry, etc.) 1 cup orange juice
Sliced fresh fruit:
Use a lot of fruit for this, to really give your sangria a fabulous flavor and more vitamins. Wash your fruit, and do not peel it. Just slice and remove seeds or pits. I used:
2 peaches, sliced 2 oranges, sliced 2 plums, sliced 2 large lemons, sliced 2 large limes, sliced
You could also use sliced grapes, chunks of pineapple, apple slices, etc.
Place the sliced fruit in a large container. I use glass because it's so beautiful to look at! Pour the juices over the fruit, then fill with the ginger ale to top of container. Cover and chill for at least three hours. But the longer, the better.
Enjoy!