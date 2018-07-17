Locations of Great Texas Balloon Race special shape balloons announced

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race has announced the locations you can visit to see the new special shape balloons to be featured ahead of the 2018 race. Race organizers announced in June the list of five special-shape balloons for this year’s race, including two Star Wars-themed balloon: Darth Vader and Yoda. Claw’d Crab, Neptuno the Seahorse, and Tall Steve the Penguin wrap up the list of special shapes at this year’s event.

On Friday, July 27, the new special shapes will be out and inflated for visitors to get a closer look at ahead of the race. According to the Great Texas Balloon Race website, the following locations will feature the special-shape balloons:

Darth Vader is the #101 balloon and is piloted by Dave Albin. it will be located at 911 West Loop 281 (east side of Austin Bank drive-thru)

Tall Steve is the #102 balloon and is piloted by Toby Brown. It will be located at 4200 West Loop 281 (the grassy lot adjacent to Whataburger)

Claw'd is the #103 balloon and is piloted by Zach Burgess. It will be located at 100 L. L. Mackey Parkway (the Judson Rd. entrance to N. Industrial Park)

Master Yoda is the #104 balloon and is piloted by Michel Lambert. It will be located at the corner of Whaley and Second St. (near the parking lot of the old high school in the downtown area)

Neptuno is the #105 balloon and is piloted by Scott McClinton. It will be located at 2500 McCann Rd. (adjacent to St. Andrews Church)

For more information about the 2018 Great Texas Balloon Race, such as dates and a schedule of events, please visit the GTBR website.

