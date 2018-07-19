Woodville Eagles

July 16, 2018 at 2:39 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 1:24 PM

Head Coach: Marham Walker

District: 13-3A Division I

School Colors: Black, gold, and white

Stadium Address: 800 Eagle Drive, Woodville, TX 75979

2017 Record: 9-2, 6-0 in district, Division I area finalist

Returning Starters: eight on offense, six on defense

Players to Watch:

  • RB/FS Zach Martin (1,411 rushing, 18 TDs, 93 tackles, and 2 INTs)
  • LB Marcos Broom (11 tackles)
  • RB D'Michael Brooks (1,007 rushing)
  • LB Kobe Adams (93 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 INT)
  • OL Drew Poncho
  • OL Seth Fabela
  • LB/DE Jaylon Hyder
  • OLCade Gray
  • RB/DB Jacorey Hyder
  • DE Michael Lockett
  • QB Reese Shaw
  • OL Wade Walsh
  • OL Treyshawn Thomas
  • DL/FB Brandon Clifton
  • RB/DB Jayden Argumon
  • K Tyler Greer
  • RB JaQualin George

Notes: Martin and Brooks give the Eagles a powerful one-two punch at the running back position. They'll be playing behind a big and experienced offensive line. At the linebacker position, Broom and Adams are both experienced playmakers.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Crockett at Crockett - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Corrigan-Camden at Corrigan-Camden - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs LC-M at LC-M 7:30 - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Madisonville at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Hardin-Jefferson at Hardin-Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 OPEN

10/4 vs Warren at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 vs Buna at Buna -7:30 p.m.

10/18 vs Anahuac at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs Orangefield at Orangefield - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 vs Kirbyville at Woodville - 7:30 p.m.

11/8 vs Hardin at Hardin - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game