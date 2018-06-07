Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

The Force is strong with this year’s special-shape balloons in Great Texas Balloon Race

Darth Vader to be featured in Great Texas Balloon Race (Courtesy: GTBR)
Darth Vader to be featured in Great Texas Balloon Race (Courtesy: GTBR)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Jun. 7, 2018 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Two of the new hot-air balloons among the selection of special shapes to be featured in this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race traveled a long way to be here.

In fact, their home galaxy is far, far away. Race organizers announced a list Wednesday of five special-shape balloons for this year’s race, including two Star Wars-themed balloon: Darth Vader and Yoda.

Yoda to be featured in Great Texas Balloon Race (Courtesy: GTBR)
Yoda to be featured in Great Texas Balloon Race (Courtesy: GTBR)

Claw’d Crab, Neptuno the Seahorse, and Tall Steve the Penguin wrap up the list of special shapes at this year’s event.

RELATED: Special shapes to be on display during 2017 Balloon Race

This year’s 41st Great Texas Balloon Race is set July 27 to 29.

(Courtesy: GTBR)
(Courtesy: GTBR)

The competition is scheduled for all three mornings, weather permitting. The festival is Friday and Saturday night at the East Texas Regional Airport, and balloon glows are scheduled both nights at the festival.

(Courtesy: GTBR)
(Courtesy: GTBR)

Sean Berry will open on June 27 before The Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges takes the stage. The following night, the Tyler Dudley Band will open for pop-country singer David Nail. 

If you’d like to buy tickets in advance, you can visit Outhouse Tickets website, or visit your local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.

For information about the race, visit the Great Texas Balloon race site.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition