The Force is strong with this year’s special-shape balloons in Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Two of the new hot-air balloons among the selection of special shapes to be featured in this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race traveled a long way to be here.

In fact, their home galaxy is far, far away. Race organizers announced a list Wednesday of five special-shape balloons for this year’s race, including two Star Wars-themed balloon: Darth Vader and Yoda.

Yoda to be featured in Great Texas Balloon Race (Courtesy: GTBR)

Claw’d Crab, Neptuno the Seahorse, and Tall Steve the Penguin wrap up the list of special shapes at this year’s event.

This year’s 41st Great Texas Balloon Race is set July 27 to 29.

(Courtesy: GTBR)

The competition is scheduled for all three mornings, weather permitting. The festival is Friday and Saturday night at the East Texas Regional Airport, and balloon glows are scheduled both nights at the festival.

(Courtesy: GTBR)

Sean Berry will open on June 27 before The Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges takes the stage. The following night, the Tyler Dudley Band will open for pop-country singer David Nail.

If you’d like to buy tickets in advance, you can visit Outhouse Tickets website, or visit your local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods.

For information about the race, visit the Great Texas Balloon race site.

