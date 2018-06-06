East Texas priest reported safe after Guatemala volcano eruption

EL RODEO, GUATEMALA (KLTV) - A Tyler priest visiting Guatemala says he is safe after Sunday’s deadly eruption of one of Central America’s most active volcanoes.

Reverend Charles Vreeland, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, is spending his Summer in Guatemala to continue his ministry, while immersing himself in the language and culture.

As of Tuesday, at least 69 fatalities were reported from the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, which is Spanish for Volcano of Fire. Vreeland is staying at a church about 80 miles from the town of El Rodeo, Vreeland posted on Facebook Tuesday.

"As many of you know there has been a volcanic eruption in Guatemala. Many people are wondering if I am safe. I am safe and unharmed, Gracias a Dios," he stated. "The people in Guatemala are grateful for your prayers during this difficult time."

Vreeland serves Chaplain at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic High School in Tyler and at St. John Paul II Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Texas at Tyler.

He plans to return to Tyler in August.