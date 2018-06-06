East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas priest reported safe after Guatemala volcano eruption

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 at 5:20 PM CDT
EL RODEO, GUATEMALA (KLTV) - A Tyler priest visiting Guatemala says he is safe after Sunday’s deadly eruption of one of Central America’s most active volcanoes.

Reverend Charles Vreeland, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, is spending his Summer in Guatemala to continue his ministry, while immersing himself in the language and culture.

Source: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School
Source: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School

As of Tuesday, at least 69 fatalities were reported from the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, which is Spanish for Volcano of Fire. Vreeland is staying at a church about 80 miles from the town of El Rodeo, Vreeland posted on Facebook Tuesday.

"As many of you know there has been a volcanic eruption in Guatemala. Many people are wondering if I am safe. I am safe and unharmed, Gracias a Dios," he stated. "The people in Guatemala are grateful for your prayers during this difficult time."

Source: Diocese of Tyler
Source: Diocese of Tyler

Vreeland serves Chaplain at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic High School in Tyler and at St. John Paul II Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Texas at Tyler.

He plans to return to Tyler in August. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

