Driver charged after striking three pedestrians in Harrison County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Longview man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Brian Keith Woods, 48, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Sat., May 19. He posted a $150,000 bond the same day.
On May 19 troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 around 12:30 a.m., 0.1 mile west of mile marker 621 in Harrison County.
Preliminary reports indicate that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Woods, was traveling west on IH-20 in the outside lane. A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was legally parked, with its flashers activated, on the shoulder of the road near a concrete barrier facing west.
Three pedestrians were standing on the shoulder attempting to offer aid to a driver who had been in a previous crash.
Woods traveled on the shoulder and struck the back and left side of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This then spun the Jeep, causing three pedestrians to be struck.
Sherri Beeson, 41, of Winona and Justin Woods, 18 of Frierson, LA suffered serious bodily injury. Sylvia Marie Keiter, 25, of Shreveport, LA was killed.
Keiter was transported to East Texas Forensics – Tyler by Meadowbrook Funeral Home.
Beeson and Woods were transported to LSU Shreveport by Marshall EMS.
Brian Keith Woods was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center by the investigating trooper and later transported to the Harrison County jail.
