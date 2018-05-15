East Texas Now Business Break
Family escapes uninjured after fire destroys mobile home in Smith County, lost family pet

By Lane Luckie and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: May. 15, 2018 at 9:28 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A family was able to escape a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning, however, they lost a family pet.

Multiple fire crews responded to the structure fire around 4 a.m. in the 13,000 block of County Road 192, between Tyler and Noonday.

Firefighters with the Noonday Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of the mobile home fire.

No one was injured but the family did lose a pet.

The majority of the damage was to the front porch of the home.

The family has been connected with the Red Cross for assistance.

A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time.

