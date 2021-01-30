(KLTV/KTRE) - This dip features just four ingredients, and the key is using sweet onions, like Noondays or Vidalias. Hot onions just don’t work as well to make this dip as perfect as it can be.
Baked Noonday onion dip with Cheddar and bacon by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
3-4 slices cooked bacon, chopped or crumbled
2 cups chopped Noonday sweet onions
2 cups mayonnaise, like Dukes
2 cups sharp Cheddar cheese
Method:
1. In a mixing bowl, mix all ingredients except the bacon. Combine well. 2. Pour the mixture into a deep pie plate or other baking dish (an 8" by 8" would work well) and smooth the top. 3. Sprinkle the bacon over the top, distributing evenly all across the top. 4. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. (Tip: Use a baking sheet under the pie plate to catch any drips)
Enjoy!
