Storms knock out power for thousands of East Texans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Storms moving through East Texas early Thursday have knocked out power for thousands of East Texans.

As of 5:00 a.m., Oncor reported 4,202 customers were without power in Smith, Cherokee, Anderson, Nacogdoches and Van Zandt counties. SWEPCO reported 1,198 outages in Gregg, Camp, Harrison, Rusk, and Upshur counties.

382 affected customers were reported by Wood County Electric Cooperative, with outages in Smith, Van Zandt, Wood and Franklin counties.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported 962 power outages in Gregg and Upshur counties.

Check with your utility provider for an estimated time for restoration of service.

