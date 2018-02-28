East Texas Now Business Break
Police: Man arrested in late-night Tyler shooting

Antywarn Jones (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Lane Luckie
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 at 6:37 AM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after Tyler police say he fired multiple shots in an Azalea District neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Dobbs Street after hearing numerous gun shots in the neighborhood that includes Tyler's Children's Park and Hogg Middle School. Officers made contact with the victim who said a black man wearing a white tank top was shooting at him. The victim was uninjured. A short time later, additional officers detained 33-year-old Antywarn Jones in the 200 block of East Dobbs Street. Jones matched the description provided by the victim, a news release stated.

According to police, numerous .40 caliber shell casing were recovered on the sidewalk and a .40 caliber handgun was also located at the scene. Jones was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

