Seventh person arrested in connection to illegal gambling in Henderson County

Editor’s Note: After the original publication of this story, according to Judicial records, Defendant John Dean II pleaded guilty to “Engage in Organized Criminal Activity”. As part of a plea agreement reached on 6/5/2019, Dean was sentenced to 18-months’ probation and ordered to pay a $2500 fine. As part of that agreement, charges of “Gambling Promotion”, “Keeping A Gambling Place” , and two charges of “Poss Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraph” were unadjudicated.