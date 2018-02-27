Seventh person arrested in connection to illegal gambling in Henderson County

Editor’s Note: After the original publication of this story, according to Judicial records, Defendant John Dean II pleaded guilty to “Engage in Organized Criminal Activity”. As part of a plea agreement reached on 6/5/2019, Dean was sentenced to 18-months’ probation and ordered to pay a $2500 fine. As part of that agreement, charges of “Gambling Promotion”, “Keeping A Gambling Place” , and two charges of “Poss Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraph” were unadjudicated.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A seventh person was arrested Tuesday on warrants for illegal gambling in connection with a Henderson County game room raid on Feb. 14
John Lloyd Dean II, 57, of Village Mills is charged with two counts of possessing gambling devices, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Bonds for the five charges are set at $65,000, according to online judicial records. Hillhouse said Dean bonded out of jail a couple hours after the arrest.
This latest arrest is connected to the game room raid earlier this month at the Spin-Win Charity room in Coffee City, where deputies confiscated 100 illegal gambling machines, more than $130,000 in cash, and a firearm.
Jail records show five people arrested at the time of the raid in the 7000 block of State Highway 155 have also bonded out of jail. Those are Cindy McClanahan, 57; Karlton Dudley, 31; Cliffton Burton, 49; Michelle Blubaugh, 48; and Christopher Braus, 34.
