Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Great Texas Balloon Race will feature top artists

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 at 2:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race is always filled with great food, fun, entertainment, and balloons.

The musical acts are expected to be greatly anticipated.

Superstar David Nail and Eagles Tribute Band "7 Bridges" will be performing during the event in July.

A press release states, "Friday night, July 27, travel back to the 1970's and relive One of These Nights at Hotel California! 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of The Eagles."

On Saturday night, Grammy-nominated country star David Nail will perform. Opening for David Nail will be The Tyler Dudley Band.

"The Great Texas Balloon Race is July 27-29, 2018. Gates open at 4pm. Concerts will follow the Balloon Glows. Admission at the gate is $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, and Sunday is free. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Active military members are free with military ID," stated a press release.

Get early tickets at outhousetickets.com.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition