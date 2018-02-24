Great Texas Balloon Race will feature top artists

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race is always filled with great food, fun, entertainment, and balloons.

The musical acts are expected to be greatly anticipated.

Superstar David Nail and Eagles Tribute Band "7 Bridges" will be performing during the event in July.

A press release states, "Friday night, July 27, travel back to the 1970's and relive One of These Nights at Hotel California! 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of The Eagles."

On Saturday night, Grammy-nominated country star David Nail will perform. Opening for David Nail will be The Tyler Dudley Band.

"The Great Texas Balloon Race is July 27-29, 2018. Gates open at 4pm. Concerts will follow the Balloon Glows. Admission at the gate is $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday, and Sunday is free. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Active military members are free with military ID," stated a press release.

Get early tickets at outhousetickets.com.

