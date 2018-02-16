Tyler police release images of pharmacy robbery suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department investigators have released images of a suspect who robbed Walgreens.

Police say the robbery occurred early Friday morning.

About 12:42 a.m., officers were called to the Walgreens at 5415 South Broadway Avenue.

Workers told officers the suspect demanded drugs from the pharmacy staff.

“The suspect had his right hand concealed in the pocket of his jacket and threatened to kill the staff if they did not cooperate,” a news release stated.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male, about 6 feet tall. At the time, he was wearing a black UnderArmour hooded sweatshirt with a white or gray emblem on the front, a red checkered ball cap, jeans and boots.

According to police, the man left the store in a dark colored, newer model four-door hatchback vehicle. It’s unclear whether he got away with any cash or drugs.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1090.

