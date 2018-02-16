East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police release images of pharmacy robbery suspect

By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 16, 2018 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 16, 2018 at 10:54 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department investigators have released images of a suspect who robbed Walgreens.

Police say the robbery occurred early Friday morning.

About 12:42 a.m., officers were called to the Walgreens at 5415 South Broadway Avenue.

Workers told officers the suspect demanded drugs from the pharmacy staff.

“The suspect had his right hand concealed in the pocket of his jacket and threatened to kill the staff if they did not cooperate,” a news release stated.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male, about 6 feet tall. At the time, he was wearing a black UnderArmour hooded sweatshirt with a white or gray emblem on the front, a red checkered ball cap, jeans and boots.

According to police, the man left the store in a dark colored, newer model four-door hatchback vehicle. It’s unclear whether he got away with any cash or drugs.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1090.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase

Latest News

Historical home with original paintings created by the homeowner.
CASA of the Pines 23rd annual Christmas home tour
Breezy One Robot at Mt. Vernon ISD
Disinfecting robots roam Mount Vernon ISD
WEBXTRA: Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
Tyler, Longview Christmas parades planned for Thursday evening
Portions of Mabank under boil water notice after water line break