Sweetheart Brownie Bites by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 14, 2018 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KLTV/KTRE) - These little sweet treats are delicious and perfect for Valentine’s Day, or anytime you need a small dessert for friends and family.

Sweetheart Brownie Bites

1 batch of your favorite brownie batter, prepared according to recipe or package directions

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

fresh raspberries

Method: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a mini-muffin tin with cooking spray.

Fill each hole in the tin with a tablespoon of brownie batter.

Bake for 15 - 18 minutes; don't overbake.

Allow brownies to cool as you make the ganache. (When they cool, place on a platter.)

Pour the cream into a saucepan, and set over low-medium heat. Stir constantly, bringing to a gentle boil.

Take the pan off the heat as soon as cream begins to boil, and add the chocolate chips. Stir continuously for several minutes until the chips are melted and the ganache is creamy, dark and very shiny. Pour into a bowl and allow to cool.

Top the brownie bites, when cool, with a teaspoon of the ganache. Smooth with butter knife or offset spatula.

Top each brownie with a fresh raspberry or your other favorite berry.  Serve with a sprinkling of more chocolate chips and berries on the platter. Enjoy!

