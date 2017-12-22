Tyler Police investigating fatal motorcycle wreck

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle that left a Chandler man dead.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Grande Boulevard in Tyler around 11:23 p.m. Thursday.

Police determined James Finkie, the driver of the motorcycle, had lost control and drove into oncoming traffic. He was struck by a Ford Focus driving in the opposite direction.

Finkie was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It does not appear alcohol was a factor in the wreck, according to Lieutenant Jason Burton.

Tyler Police detectives and accident investigators were also called to the scene.

