Tyler Police investigating fatal motorcycle wreck
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 at 1:45 AM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle that left a Chandler man dead.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Grande Boulevard in Tyler around 11:23 p.m. Thursday.
Police determined James Finkie, the driver of the motorcycle, had lost control and drove into oncoming traffic. He was struck by a Ford Focus driving in the opposite direction.
Finkie was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
It does not appear alcohol was a factor in the wreck, according to Lieutenant Jason Burton.
Tyler Police detectives and accident investigators were also called to the scene.
