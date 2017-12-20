Rusk ISD cancels classes due to power outage

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Rusk Independent School District has announced it will not hold classes Wednesday, due to a power outage.

Classes for all four campuses will resume on Thursday, according to Superintendent Scott Davis.

Strong storms moved through Cherokee County late Tuesday, knocking out power to more than a thousand residents in the city of Rusk.

Flooding was also reported on several roads in the area. Oncor estimated power could be restored by 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

