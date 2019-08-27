Easy lemon squares by Mama Steph

Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9x9-inch square baking dish with butter or cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine all crust ingredients, and work with fingers to make it a crumbly, most mixture. If it seems very dry and won't stick together at all, melt another tablespoon butter and add to the mixture, working in well. Press the crust mixture very firmly into the bottom and slightly up the sides of the baking dish. If you don't really press hard, it's likely to crumble when you serve it. Still tasty, but a bit messy.