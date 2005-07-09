Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Great Texas Balloon Race to be subject of documentary

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2005 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 10, 2005 at 2:58 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Not only is there a lot of work for the pilots and crews of the balloons at the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview. There is a film crew hard at work, aiming to put the event before millions of viewers.

Doug Robertson's three person team will be shooting video of the event, but focusing on one pilot. Robertson's friend, Mike Chase, is going after the prizes this weekend and Robertson is documenting all of it.

The goal is a 48 minute documentary. Robertson hopes it will air on networks like Outdoor Life or ESPN2.

Doug Robertson, documentary filmmaker:  "We've never been to Longview, but since I've been in this ballooning community, I've heard a lot about it. And if this were to be compared to golf, it would the US Open of competitive balloon racing -- some would argue it would be the Masters.

Robertson's working on a budget of $10,000-20,000. The movie won't be finished and ready for the eyes of network executives until September.

Reported by Morgan Palmer.

