Military Pilot Flies In For Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An Air Force pilot has joined in the festivities for the balloon event in Longview. An A-10 “Warthog” was flown into The East Texas Regional Airport by Major Mike Bachtell, stationed out of Barksdale. Fitting, because this year’s theme is “a salute to the military.” “Bachtell” is a native of Longview and a 1991 Pine Tree High graduate.

During the race, he’ll be available to answer questions about the aircraft. The major says it’s a good way for people to see military technology up-close, and connect with someone who serves our country.