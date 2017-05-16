Power of Prayer: Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry

"I wouldn't do a do-over because everybody has a journey in life. And we have to realize some journeys are different for other people -- journeys are in life. But God has a plan. Because when you look through the Bible they all had issues and they all had struggles and they all didn't obey God. And it was until they started to obey God. So my journey was the journey of not obeying God and knowing that God had a plan for me but getting into line and only obeying God. And now you see the revelation of my life because when you obey God your life turns into goodness for him. It's not for people, you know, for people to understand that they can have the same thing."