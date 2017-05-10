Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rep. Jay Dean files resolution marking 40th anniversary of Great Texas Balloon Race

By Melissa Greene
Updated: May. 9, 2017 at 8:06 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A state representative has introduced a resolution commemorating one of the most popular events in – and over – East Texas.

Rep. Jay Dean on Tuesday filed House Concurrent Resolution 138, marking the 40th anniversary of the Great Texas Balloon Race to be held this summer in Longview.

"For 40 years, this spectacular competition has brought great pride to the Gregg County community while thrilling residents and visitors alike with the unforgettable sight of vivid colorful balloons soaring against the East Texas sky…" the resolution states.

Todd Isley (Source: KLTV News Staff)
The Great Texas Balloon race began in 1978 with an agreement between legendary hot air balloon pilot Dr. Bill Bussey and two Longview Mall managers. Bussey would promote the new mall with a banner on his hot air balloon, and mall managers would establish a hot air balloon race launched from the mall’s parking lot.

SLIDESHOW: Great East Texas Balloon Race Balloon Glow

The resolution recounts the history and economic success of the race, and honors Bussey and his fellow pilots for the creation of the balloon glow in 1981. The event grew to host more than 50 pilots from around the world each year.

In 2013, the 83rd Texas Legislature proclaimed Gregg County "The Balloon Race Capital of Texas."

The 2017 Great Texas Balloon Race is scheduled July 28 to 30 in the skies over East Texas, and at the East Texas Regional Airport.

