Henderson Co. family finds signs of hope buried among tornado debris

EUSTACE, TX (KLTV) - A Henderson County family is finding reasons to remain positive, despite losing two homes in Saturday’s tornado near Eustace.

Teresa Melton, her fiance Bobby Strader, took shelter in the laundry room of their house Saturday evening as storms moved through the area.

Melton says she called her mother, Carolyn York, to leave her house, which stood feet apart on the same property off Farm to Market Road 2709.

The reported tornado tore the two buildings apart.

"We were kind of in the air with the washer and dryer and the three of us and it lasted about 10 seconds," Melton said.

A cap and gown were among some of the personal items recovered. (Source: KLTV staff)

They escaped without major injuries -- only a few cuts and bruises. Their three dogs were unhurt, though, their Australian shepherd was missing for several hours.

"I heard Dominic whining and they found him trapped under I think one of the commodes in the bathroom and coaxed him out. And he's fine," Melton said.

Sunday morning, under sunny skies, more than 40 people, including friends, church members, family, and strangers, showed up to help them sort through what was left behind.

The family's personal items are sorted into piles to dry in the sun. (Source: KLTV staff)

Dozens of cars lined the road along their property. Up the hill, the small army of volunteers spent hours picking through debris to find clothing, furniture, dishware, photo albums, and other personal items that littered the ground.

Melton said one discovery gave her a reason to remain positive. Her pastor found a devotional prayer book on the ground.

"God will either calm the storm or calm his children as we go through the storm," Melton quoted. "Brighter days lie ahead when we keep our eyes on Jesus. Don't look away."

Volunteers reassembled a small wood fence on which to hang wet clothing to dry. In a stroke of luck, York's wedding ring was also recovered from the mountain of rubble.

Despite the tragedy, Teresa Melton says she is comforted by the outpouring of support. (Source: KLTV staff)

Melton's son Matthew's cap and gown were also found. He's expecting to graduate from Eustace High School in a few weeks, then plans join the U.S. Army.

He's says he's in good spirits, despite the tragedy. "God's in control. So, he has his reasons for doing this and I don't know those reasons yet. But I will find out and see."

Many items will not be salvaged. The windshields of two trucks were completely smashed. Bulldozers and tractors were brought in to clear wood, aluminum siding and roofing, and other debris.

Vivian Hardgrave, a family friend, spent hours scouring the property for anything worth saving. She says she's touched by the outpouring of support.

"We pull together and we help each other. I just we could do this all the time for each other, rather than just when tragedy happens," Hardgrave said.

Already coping with the deaths of her husband and father in recent years, Melton says she is comforted by this support.

Bulldozers and tractors piled debris around the property on Sunday. (Source: KLTV staff)

"Yea, it's devastating. It really is. But, you just take one day at a time and rebuild and lean on your faith and the people you love and you'll get through it."

Melton says they have insurance and plan to rebuild. In the meantime, they are staying in a hotel.

