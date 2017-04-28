Fire at Canton’s Splash Kingdom water park ‘not suspicious’

CANTON, TX (KLTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a 2-alarm fire at a popular water park destination near Canton early Friday morning.

At 3:26 a.m., a fire was reported at Splash Kingdom Waterpark, located at 18814 Interstate 20 in the Canton area.

Firefighters at the scene said the main building was fully involved in flames. The damage was limited to the main building, which housed concessions and playground equipment, the fire chief said. None of the park's attractions were affected. The State Fire Marshal's Office Strike Force was called in to assist the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal in the investigation. On Friday afternoon, the fire marshal said the fire does not appear to be suspicious. "Nothing is slowing us down, so I could not feel more blessed this morning," said Splash Kingdom Owner Johnny Blevins.

Crews from Canton, Edgewood, and South Van Zandt fire departments responded. No one was injured in the fire.

The owner of Splash Kingdom, Johnny Blevins said the pool area was not damaged and they are still planning a field trip day at the water park on May 10, and the park will officially open for the summer as planned on May 27.

The water park, which first opened in 2005, is currently closed for the winter season.

Blevins said they will construct a temporary ticket booth and office building until further repairs can be made to the main building.

"Our mission statement is to glorify God while providing a safe, fun recreational experience for families," Blevins said.

The waterpark released an official statement on Facebook this morning, saying in part, " We at Splash Kingdom are thankful that there were no injuries and we would like to thank the incredible efforts of volunteer fire departments from throughout the area who battled the flames this morning. Please refer to our web site and social media platforms for future updates -- and thanks to all of you for your prayers."

