East Texan sings national anthem at White House Easter Egg Roll

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Apr. 18, 2017 at 3:01 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (KLTV) - An East Texas native held a prominent role at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Gunnery Sergeant Sara Sheffield, a 1997 graduate of Jacksonville High School, sang the national anthem while standing with the First Family on the executive mansion’s Truman Balcony.

President Donald Trump hold his hand over his heart as Gunnery Sergeant Sara Sheffield sings...
President Donald Trump hold his hand over his heart as Gunnery Sergeant Sara Sheffield sings the National Anthem. (Source: White House Pool)

Sheffield is a member of ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band and upon joining in 2005, became the band’s first featured female vocal soloist.

She earned an executive master’s in business administration from George Mason University in 2016 and a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from the University of North Texas in 2001.

In 2005, Gunnery Sergeant Sara Sheffield became the first featured female vocal soloist in...
In 2005, Gunnery Sergeant Sara Sheffield became the first featured female vocal soloist in Marine Band history. (Source: U.S. Marine Corps)

Sheffield, a mezzo-soprano, began voice lessons at age 16, a news release stated.

According to the U.S. Marines website, Sheffield also performs as a soloist at White House State Dinners and at the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ residence, and is a featured performer at the annual musical productions of Washington’s Gridiron Club and Military Order of the Carabao. She also performs across the country with during the Marine Band’s annual concert tour.

