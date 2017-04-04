East Texas Now Business Break
Four vehicles damaged in Tyler apartment complex shooting

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Apr. 4, 2017 at 2:34 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are looking for any suspects who fired several rounds at an apartment complex Monday night, damaging four vehicles and a building.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the Alpine Creek Apartments in the 4400 block of Paluxy Drive after a report of someone firing a gun in the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers a dark-colored SUV may have been involved. Police are investigating whether a man standing outside at the time may have been the intended target, a news release stated. Four vehicles were damaged by gunfire, as well as the apartment building. No injuries were reported.

Officers found at least two dozen expended cartridges from two different types of weapons.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-100 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833.

