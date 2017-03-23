Police: Suspect arrested in Tyler gas station robbery wanted in multiple counties

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The man arrested for robbing a Tyler gas station early Thursday is the same suspect in a pair of robberies 24 hours earlier in Morris County, police say.

Around 12:45 a.m., a Tyler Police sergeant patrolling the neighborhood noticed a man, wearing all black and carrying a backpack, in the wooded area behind the Fast Fuels store at 2524 Shiloh Road.

The suspect fled on foot toward the Park at Shiloh Apartments, where two concerned citizens joined in the chase, a news release stated.

Tyler Police say the Fast Fuels at 2524 Shiloh Road was robbed at knife point Thursday morning. (Source: KLTV staff)

As the foot pursuit was taking place, Tyler Police say the gas station called to report they had been robbed at knife point.

The officer was able to detain the suspect, who is identified as Vincent Earl Bowie, Jr., 21, of Tyler.

Surveillance image of the suspect from a Lone Star convenience store (Source: Lone Star Police Department)

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Bowie was booked into the Smith County Jail for Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest. His bond is set at $20,000.

Bowie also has two additional charges of aggravated robbery - one out of Morris County and one out of Upshur County.

The Lone Star Police Department confirms Bowie is the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday morning. Omaha Police had earlier reported the same suspect robbed also robbed a gas station in Omaha.

Bowie is suspected in numerous robberies in at least four northeast Texas counties, according to Lone Star Police.

